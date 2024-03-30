A feature that every other browser I have tried has to some extent, seems absent from Vivaldi. This is being able to open a new tab to the right of any arbitrary existing tab, without switching to that tab. Example:

Tab 1 | Tab 2 | Tab 3

SAy this is my tab set up, and I am active on Tab 1. Without switching tabs, I right-click on tab 2, and create a new tab, as follows:

Tab 1 | Tab 2 | Tab 4 | Tab 3

I have created Tab 4 to the right of Tab 2, while still being ACTIVE in tab 1. Currently, the closest to this in Vivaldi I have found is making new tabs appear after the active tab, and always switching to tab 2 (in this example) and then making a new tab. But, every other browser I have tried (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, brave, Opera, etc), has the exact functionality I am describing here. Some have it as "new tab" by default in the right-click menu, some call it "New tab to the right", but it all works the same.

This could easily be something as a feature in the settings, which some of us could turn on if we prefer.