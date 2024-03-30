Firefox's tabs are more convenient.
I want to use Vivaldi's tabs as a list.
Reasons
- thumb movement range.
Easy to close tabs
- recognition process and eye movement is complicated.
Tiles change position when tabs are closed
Eye movement is complicated
- lack of text information
Thank you Vivaldi
- thumb movement range.
mib2berlin
@miunmium
Hi, we have requests for this, they have not much user votes but you can vote in the first post with the like button.
There are maybe more, was just a qick search.
You can search for existing requests in a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=tab list&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib