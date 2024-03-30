frequent updates vs logins
-
Every time Vivaldi updates, which seems to be several times a week, I need to log back in to everything I use constantly - news sites, gmail etc. What setting do I need to change so that Vivaldi keeps logging me in automatically to these things? Thanks
-
@Newman99 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Change your cookie settings to not clear on browser close.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/
It could also be extensions or third-party software on your system clearing cookies.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/