Graphs missing/not showing
I have had this problem the longest, but I just ignored it.
Whenever I go in Meta Business Suite, some graphs show some don't, and it's very frustrating.
@shpendbaftiu said in Graphs missing/not showing:
Meta Business Suite
I guess you meant https://business.facebook.com?
One need an account, a Instagramm or a Facebook.
Maby other user can test this, I don't use social media.
Check if the Vivadi ad blocker does this, you can disable it for the page with the shield icon in the address bar.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin "No Blocking" option is selected, but it might be a deeper problam.
I remember before we had to have Flash plugin installed to run certain apps on the browser, I think it might be a similar situation.
@shpendbaftiu I have no issue with graphs on the page with a fresh profile on 6.6.3271.55 / Win 11 23H2.
@shpendbaftiu Setting the blocker to "no block" is the starting point. Please test this in a guest window.
Other extensions, especially security and facebook addons might cause the issue.
It is working now.
@shpendbaftiu
Hi, how do you fix it?
Cheers, mib
I just set the blocket to "No Blocking", and that seems to do the trick.