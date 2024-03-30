Account choice from the taskbar
I added Vivaldi to the Windows 10 taskbar.
When I launch the icon the program opens on the default user. However, I use multiple accounts and if I want to go to another one I have to open the main one and then change it from the menu.
Right-clicking on the icons brings up a context menu with items like "New tab" or "New private window" (which should be translated) shown as "Tasks."
What I am asking is this: I would like to be able to add new items under Tasks that directly open a specific user
mib2berlin
@AP2023
Hi, I not sure if this is even possible to change the context menu of any Windows application so here is a workaround.
Create or edit a desktop shortcut for Vivaldi and add your profile name.
For example:
The naming is a bit odd, the first profile is called "Default", the second is "Profile 1" and so forth.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
+
chrome://profile-internals
Also,
At Manage Profiles should be an an option to invoke the Selector on the First Launch.
But from RC, it's much comfortable.
@mib2berlin
I thought about it, but I don't want to fill the taskbar with icons. In other forums I have read that developers can change the context menu icons, and I came to post it here on purpose because I was informed that the developers of Vivaldi read this forum.
@Zalex108
In fact, I am looking for a faster way: by adding items to the context menu I could click on the icon as I do now to open my main profile, which I use most often, and the context menu to open the others.
Sorry, what's "RC"?
@AP2023 said in Account choice from the taskbar:
Sorry, what's "RC"?
Right click