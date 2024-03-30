Avira Passwort Manager
-
TheRatPack
Avira Password Manager is not supported?
-
@TheRatPack
Hi, supported as what, standalone app, extension?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
@TheRatPack Had not found any reports that it will not work.
-
TheRatPack
ok, sorry.
i use the extension on chrome for windows. Thought that most browser extensions of chrome could be used on Vivaldi.
and this would be something i need to use
thx
-
@TheRatPack
Some Chrome extensions are not work in Vivaldi or even harm Vivaldi, the developer don't test on Vivaldi.
Obviously you need an account to try this out.
It is possibe other extensions influence this, you can try to disable all other and test again and/or wait for some time if other user can reproduce this.
Then you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
@TheRatPack
Cant resist: