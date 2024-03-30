Any Google search results that shows a featured snippet wont load first time. It shows aw snap error but then works on reload. It is trying to jump to the featured snippet and highlight it and I think that is the cause of the issue. When you reload it stays at the top of the page. Does the same in private tab and with and without ad/tracking blocking. Tried clearing all app data, reinstalling and check on latest version.

For example if I search - how to find mission gta - the first result is wikihow with a featured snippet. It crashes if I click the link but works on reload without highlighting the snippet. It does this for any search and result with a featured snippet.

If I search from the Google app with Vivaldi as default browser it opens fine and shows the snippet in vivaldi

These screenshots show a search in vivaldi and the crash after clicking wikihow result which is trying to jump to the quoted text. It does the same with all results with featured snippets though and a page reload works every time.

Another example

