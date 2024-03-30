Contextual menu popping out as soon defined a selection.
-
Good morning,
Microsoft added contextually to the CoPilot support a nice feature in Edge: as soon you select part of the text, a specific contextual menu pop-up.
Check the video below:
I really love this feature and I believe it is so useful to save timing!
-
@sev7en said in Contextual menu popping out as soon defined a selection.:
save timing
really, how much time does it take to you to right click after a selection?
-
@iAN-CooG In that sense, current Opera had it long before Edge - though Opera's is horizontal, and adds currency conversions if the selection includes a currency symbol..
The biggest problem with an automatic selection context menu is if it gets in the way of you extending the selection, which is why Opera's is horizontal above the selection. But yeah, when using Opera I don't even really use that menu, it only has about half the options of the regular menu (it has to be smaller to fit horizontally) and right-click (or the actual menu key on your keyboard) is simple.
-
@iAN-CooG said in Contextual menu popping out as soon defined a selection.:
@sev7en said in Contextual menu popping out as soon defined a selection.:
save timing
really, how much time does it take to you to right click after a selection?
I can reply with the same level of your observation: a round or circular wheel does the same thing why change?
-
@sgunhouse thanks for your feedback. You may get and keep both.
With Edge it is functional as natural extension of CoPilot.