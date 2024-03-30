Unsolved How can I change the display name of the profile after log in?
stevennightwork
@stevennightwork After login to Vivaldi Sync the user name registered Vivaldi forum is displayed in address bar; the name and image can not be changed.
mib2berlin
@stevennightwork
Hi, if you meant the name of your sync account you have to create a new sync account, meant user account.
I have 3 different user accounts and avatars, I login in the forum with mib2berlin.
I have 3 too:
Cheers, mib