Dear Vivaldi team,

I hope you are doing well! I wanted to share my feedback with you and at the same time make a suggestion for improving Vivaldi Notes.

As an avid user of Vivaldi, I really appreciate the versatility and thoughtful features of your software. In particular, I am a big fan of the new Markdown notes feature. Markdown provides an incredibly easy way to store, edit and read information. The decision to integrate this feature was definitely a step in the right direction!

However, I would like to share a thought that came to my mind. What if Vivaldi could store the Markdown notes in a simple directory tree, similar to what Obsidian does? This would give users like me the ability to not only edit our notes within Vivaldi, but also synchronise and edit them with other Markdown editors like Obsidian.

I think this improvement would greatly expand the flexibility and usability of Vivaldi notes and make it an even more powerful tool.

Thank you for your attention and your continued work to improve Vivaldi.

With kind regards, Frank