Update or upset?
Whynottannaberton
I use mint 21,3 After this last browser update, Vivaldi will not allow me to see Transcripts of Youtube videos. When I click Show Transcript, it goes to the top of the page as it should but soes not show what I want to see. I have other browsers and they all work as before, even FALCON. If this could be a setting, I would appreciate a nudge in that direction. Thanks eh!
mib2berlin
@Whynottannaberton
Hi, i test this with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuCnRUIMXnQ
It does the same in Brave, Chrome, Chromium 124 and Firefox on Opensuse.
No idea what it should show, I never used this feature.
@mib2berlin said in Update or upset?:
i test this with https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuCnRUIMXnQ
It does the same in Brave, Chrome, Chromium 124 and Firefox on Opensuse.
Interesting - it works in Snapshot (6.6.3291.3 / Chromium 122.0.6261.116).
So I guess a Chromium bug?
mib2berlin
@TbGbe
Hm, I test this with my internal build 6.7.3309.7 / Chrome 122.0.6261.141 after stable not work and Chromium 124.
Have to look at it again.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Argh, I am dump, it open in the usual chat space and I guessed it open in a new tab or something.
@Whynottannaberton
Wait for the next update, @TbGbe seems right and I cant find a bug report about this issue in the Vivaldi bug tracker.