Hi there,
Having an issue setting up mail on a new install of Vivaldi.
Running Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
The message in mail settings is as follows:
"Mail Settings Unavailable.
Database is being restored. See progress in Mail Status or Status Bar."
This is the current display of Mail Status:
"08:06:43.949 warn [Mail - startup] Resume restoration of mail DB!
08:06:43.951 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] {}
08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files read 0
08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files renamed 0
08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Duplicates 0
08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox 0
08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox and Sent 0
08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Sent 0
08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Inbox 0
08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Sent 0
08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Errors 1
08:06:43.961 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] {}
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files read 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files renamed 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Duplicates 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox and Sent 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Sent 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Inbox 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Sent 0
08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Errors 1
08:06:43.962 warn [Mail - imap, -.@me.com] Not connecting while restoration in progress
08:06:46.969 warn [Mail - imap, .@me.com] No inbox found to park in
08:10:26.035 warn [Mail - imap, .[email protected]] Not connecting while restoration in progress"
(Email concealed for privacy.)
Any tips would be much appreciated.
I have the same problem. I installed Vivaldi yesterday, connected GMX Mail and made no other changes. No mails are received, but I can send some
mib2berlin
@UmbraNexus
Hi, do you get the same errors in the mail log?
You can reach logs from the mail icon in the status bar.
@benroach
Hi, a bit strange you get an database error setting up a new account.
You can delete the database manually in your profile, the path is shown in the Vivaldi menu > Help > About.
It is rebuild at the next Vivaldi start, delete this folder.
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
Cheers, mib
UmbraNexus
@mib2berlin yes, the same - i clean the log, so i make a screen from DevTools. I don´t find a information about the status (Mail Status/Status bar). The status from my mail is disconnected, but i can send Mails and they are received
edit: in the DevTools i read, that a folder is missing and yes, the folder doesn´t exist
@benroach for me it solve the problem: i create the folder "Mail" in C:\Users\XXXX\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
mib2berlin
@UmbraNexus
I am glad you find a solution but I never read about such an issue in the forum since the mail client was introduced.
On a friends PC Avast Internet Security block adding mail accounts in Vivaldi but I don't check why, I simply disable it first and then removed Avast.
Do you use any third party security software?
no, only the windows 10 intern system and no cleaning or other Software, who make prolems like this
thanks for your help