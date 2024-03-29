Hi there,

Having an issue setting up mail on a new install of Vivaldi.

Running Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

The message in mail settings is as follows:

"Mail Settings Unavailable.

Database is being restored. See progress in Mail Status or Status Bar."

This is the current display of Mail Status:

"08:06:43.949 warn [Mail - startup] Resume restoration of mail DB!

08:06:43.951 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] {}

08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files read 0

08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files renamed 0

08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Duplicates 0

08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox 0

08:06:43.951 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox and Sent 0

08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Sent 0

08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Inbox 0

08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Sent 0

08:06:43.952 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Errors 1

08:06:43.961 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] {}

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files read 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Message files renamed 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Duplicates 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Inbox and Sent 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Added to Sent 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Inbox 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Failed adding to Sent 0

08:06:43.961 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] Errors 1

08:06:43.962 warn [Mail - imap, -.@me.com] Not connecting while restoration in progress

08:06:46.969 warn [Mail - imap, .@me.com] No inbox found to park in

08:10:26.035 warn [Mail - imap, .[email protected]] Not connecting while restoration in progress"

(Email concealed for privacy.)

Any tips would be much appreciated.