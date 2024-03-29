Reinstalled Windows 10, there is a space over the top tab bar
I've already searched about it, so I can say:
- "Remove tab spacing in Maximized Windows" is checked.
- I know it' supposed to work fine at 100% zoom, and yes, it's working at 100% zoom.
- My zoom is at 80% right now.
However, before reinstalling Windows, it was working at my zoom, and I'm almost sure it was not 100%, because at 100% it doesn't show all my favorites in the bar. So I'm not able to reproduce the state of Vivaldi before reinstalling, which was the same general viewing of things and no space over the top tab bar.
What am I missing, please?
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@santoro
Hi, there was a bug report about but with maximized window, I cant reproduce this.
VB-98000
Remove tab spacing in maximized windows option broken
Windowed with 80% shows a gap but I think this was always like this, I don't use windowed apps usually.
Cheers, mib