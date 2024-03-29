I hope that the tabs of the mobile version can add list style feature,

List style tabs can make users more efficient. Traditional card style tabs(such as Chrome and Vivaldi) look too dazzling (because the content of webpage thumbnails affects the field of view),

while list style tabs can intuitively know what tab I need. Moreover, when people use their phone, the control area of their hands is mainly in the lower half of the screen. List style tabs can be more efficient.

such as X Browser, 360 极速 Browser, Via Browser.and especially 360 极速 Browser, It is more user-friendly and allows users to choose from foldable style, card style, and list style options.

Vivaldi can fully adopt this suggestion. Just provide tabs style options like 360 极速 Browser, which can meet different needs of users.(Default card style for regular users, give us list style tabs)

Here are some comparison pictures



chinese：

中文：

希望安卓版的 vivaldi 的标签页可以增加列表式 。 列表式标签可以让用户的使用效率更高，传统的卡片式（比如 chrome 和 vivaldi）看起来太眼花缭乱了（因为网页缩略图内容影响了视野） ，而列表式可以很直观的知道每个标签的内容，而且人们在使用手机的时候，手的控制区域主要在屏幕下半区域，列表式可以更高效

就像是 x浏览器、 360 极速浏览器、via 浏览器 特别是 360 极速浏览器，它更加人性化，可以让用户在折叠式、卡片式、列表式选择

，vivaldi 完全可以采纳这个建议，只需要像 360 极速浏览器提供标签样式可选项，就可以满足不同需求的用户.

这里有一些对比图