User experiences with Vivaldi Browser on Windows?
JamesDavid15
hai forum members,
I recently came across Vivaldi browser for Windows and it seems to offer wonderful features and customization options. I am intigued by its promise of privacy and performance, but I wanted to hear from anyone who has used Vivaldi on Windows.
@JamesDavid15 Hi, it works great for me on Windows 10. Anything specific you want to know?
@JamesDavid15 Works nice on windows 11 Pro 22H3
@JamesDavid15 Vivaldi is since many years my Default Internet browser - just download and try it out - and when there are questions you already know where to find help.
Good luck and have fun with it!!