@Wolfy24 Hi, please do not directly link to pirate sites. It's against the Terms of Use. If you need to mention a specific site use code: example dot com

These are not redirects, they are user-initiated opening of new tabs (popup tabs). Pirate sites are the worst when it comes to nasty ads and the popups.

Make sure you have enabled the standard lists in the adblocker section, in addition I recommend adding the "English (Peter Lowe's list)", "Remove annoyances" and "Remove cookie" lists as well as any language-specific ones that are relevant to you.