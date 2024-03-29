How to block Redirects
I have the latest vivaldi build for macos, i have enabled block ads and tracking, yet on websites such as
<link removed>whenever you click on the page it redirects you to another, normally i've been using ublock origin to solve this but i wanted to use vivaldi's own adblocker to make webpages load faster and less cpu intensive, is there a way to prevent redirects?
@Wolfy24 Hi, please do not directly link to pirate sites. It's against the Terms of Use. If you need to mention a specific site use code:
example dot com
These are not redirects, they are user-initiated opening of new tabs (popup tabs). Pirate sites are the worst when it comes to nasty ads and the popups.
Make sure you have enabled the standard lists in the adblocker section, in addition I recommend adding the "English (Peter Lowe's list)", "Remove annoyances" and "Remove cookie" lists as well as any language-specific ones that are relevant to you.
sorry for the website reference
where do i find "English (Peter Lowe's list)", "Remove annoyances" and "Remove cookie" lists ?
@Wolfy24 In the blocking sources.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@Pathduck even with all of those added i still get redirects, how do i add ublock origin into the sources if that's the way to go?