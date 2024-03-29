Two-factor authentication doesn't work in browser.
Why does two-factor authentication only work when you try to log in to your website, but it doesn't work when you try to log in to your account in the browser to sync your history, bookmarks, etc.? You can sync your browser data without two-factor authentication, even if two-factor authentication is enabled in the settings. Don't you think it's not secure?
mib2berlin
@dkon70
H, sync has it's own kind of two factor login, account password and encryption password.
Only the user know the encryption password and it is not saved on the system, not even the Vivaldi team can restore it.
So it is not more or less secure, just a different solution.
Cheers, mib
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@dkon70 To add to the above, as mentioned on the help page regarding Two-Factor Authentication, a security method is required during login to all Vivaldi services, except Sync, which will be added later. The synced data is secure thanks to end-to-end encryption.