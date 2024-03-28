As title says, I have setting checked to close tabs on exit.

When I click "Exit" from the menu, and open Vivaldi again, the last tab or tabs I had open reappear.

*** Edited to add, when I went to record video of the funtion not working, I had to switch out of Dex mode on my tablet to record. Then it worked. However, when I switch back to Dex mode, it stops working again. ***

Version info: (also wasn't working on the prior version)

Vivaldi 6.6.3291.38

Android 14;

SM-X910 Build/UP1A.231005.007

