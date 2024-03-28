Expanding the perimeter of Vivaldi Mail Client to include Whatsapp and Telegram
lavanyadeepak
I guess it would be good to see if Vivaldi Mail Client tries to support Whatsapp and Telegram too. Following are some of the business reasons to substantiate this claim:
- Current email clients support at the max 30 MB attachment whereas WA and Telegram support virtually unlimited
- It is just a protocol change (under the carpet). For WA and Telegram, all it needs is the email client handshake with the server through an API instead of Imap/Smtp/OAuth/Pop etc
- Instead of email address it would be phone number and/or username
- Individual Chats and Groups can be logically mapped to folders and unified folder concept can be seamlessly applied in the mail client too.
That way Vivaldi email client can have an evolution into a full-fledge communication platform.