Support for diagonal mouse movement (Mouse gestures)
-
As stated in the title, the option to use diagonal movements for mouse gestures would be very useful. Recently noticed that some mouse gesture extensions support that, but Vivaldi still does not.
-
mib2berlin
@Zam7am
Hi, we have a feature request for this but I has only 19 user votes since 2018.
You can vote for it in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24902/diagonal-mouse-gestures
You can search for requested feature on a user page, we have 5000 requests so most of them are probably already done.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib