New modification of DeepL web panel
A long time ago, I published a user.js extension for DeepL as a web panel here. Since extensions no longer work in the panel, this extension has become obsolete.
DeepL has now changed the arrangement of the windows to vertical, so that the extension is no longer needed.
In this article, I would like to show you how DeepL can be modified and useless parts be hidden.
dark design
If you have installed the Stylus extension, you can install styles that have already been published there.
hide superfluous areas
Hiding is very easy with the uBlock Origin extension, which many people also use. Simply right-click on an area to be removed and click on "Block element...". You can then select the area and hide it. The result will look like this:
