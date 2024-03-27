Weird Pop-Up when i try to attach in gmail - BUG
-
Hi Everyone,
First issue, There is some weird Pop-up coming, whenever i try to attach something in Gmail. and Then i have to click on "FORCE STARTUP" to get the window from where we find/select the files to attach in mail.
and the 2nd problem is, When i am trying install the any Lower version of Vivaldi. Even the brodband is dis-connected while installation and after it. It automatically updates me on the latest version. How?
I have attached a screenshot agains the #1 issue.
Please help!
Thanks
-
mib2berlin
@lleeggion
Hi, I saw such popups in the forum if user use PWA's of Vivaldi.
Do you use these?
Downgrade Vivaldi is not recommended, this break your user profile and it can create such strange errors.
I guess the newer version was already downloaded in the background.
If you want/need to run an older Vivaldi version use a standalone install.
Cheers, mib