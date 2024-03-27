Hi Everyone,

First issue, There is some weird Pop-up coming, whenever i try to attach something in Gmail. and Then i have to click on "FORCE STARTUP" to get the window from where we find/select the files to attach in mail.

and the 2nd problem is, When i am trying install the any Lower version of Vivaldi. Even the brodband is dis-connected while installation and after it. It automatically updates me on the latest version. How?

I have attached a screenshot agains the #1 issue.

Please help!

Thanks