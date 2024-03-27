Forum update - read/unread border bars should be swapped
After the update we get these bars on the right of the topic list:
However, they seem to be swapped from what's logical - the unread on top should be shown with the bar making it stand out more.
Basically, these rules should be swapped:
.categories>li .lastpost, .category>ul>li .lastpost { border-left: 4px solid #26282f; }
.category>ul>li:not(.unread) .lastpost { border-color: #bbb !important; }
Also, I could do without the bottom bar below/above each topic, it makes the page look messy:
.categories li+li, .category>ul>li+li { border-top: 1px solid #303133; }
Just some minor from a dark theme user
As the forums change to dark depending on OS theme now, I suspect more users will see the problems with dark theme as well.
barbudo2005
Thank you.
When I removed those borders because I didn't like them, I didn't realize that they had to do with read and unread.
So, taking your code I incorporated it into the text contrast.
We also get this on new post alerts, I seem to remember this happened on the last big update as well?
I've not been able to figure out where the CSS controls the width of this element.
I use a CSS mod here with a different colour here, but it does not influence how this renders.
@barbudo2005 Clever
I use a custom CSS with Tampermonkey for the forum - the default has waaaay too much blank space for my liking and I run with DPI scaling at 150% so I need all the vertical space I can get
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/457399-vivaldi-forum-tweaks