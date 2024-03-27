After the update we get these bars on the right of the topic list:

However, they seem to be swapped from what's logical - the unread on top should be shown with the bar making it stand out more.

Basically, these rules should be swapped:

.categories>li .lastpost, .category>ul>li .lastpost { border-left: 4px solid #26282f; }

.category>ul>li:not(.unread) .lastpost { border-color: #bbb !important; }

Also, I could do without the bottom bar below/above each topic, it makes the page look messy:

.categories li+li, .category>ul>li+li { border-top: 1px solid #303133; }

Just some minor from a dark theme user

As the forums change to dark depending on OS theme now, I suspect more users will see the problems with dark theme as well.