Hello all! When I attempt to login on claude.ai, after putting in my email, it sends me to a code verification page which throws this error:

Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

I cleared the cookies and cache to no avail. Here's the interesting part--it only happens in Vivaldi. Other chromium browsers work fine, including Edge, Opera, and Google Chrome.

Any ideas? I love Vivaldi, but this really sux. Thanks!