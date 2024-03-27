Error Unique to Vivaldi
-
Hello all! When I attempt to login on claude.ai, after putting in my email, it sends me to a code verification page which throws this error:
Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
I cleared the cookies and cache to no avail. Here's the interesting part--it only happens in Vivaldi. Other chromium browsers work fine, including Edge, Opera, and Google Chrome.
Any ideas? I love Vivaldi, but this really sux. Thanks!
-
-
@chillywilly Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
@DoctorG will do. Sorry 'bout that. Hope I'm not coming back
-
mib2berlin
@chillywilly
Hi, come back if you find the solution, this may help other user with the same or similar problems.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I simply followed the troubleshooting recommendations. A guest profile made it go away. Based on that, I cleared my setting on my regular profile, but that did nothing, so I moved on to disabling all my extension, which cleared it up. I reenabled all the ones I cared about one by one, and it still worked. Not sure who the culprit was, but it doesn't matter--I got Clause 3.0 working in Vivaldi, so I'm a happy man. Thanks, folks!