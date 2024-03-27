Hi @all,

prior I used Vivaldi only on my tablet. Today (I know, a little bit late, but nevertheless) I read the information given from the Vivaldi team regarding the last update for Linux.

Vivaldi was already installed but I didn't used it. Main reason was that I missed the dark theme on some web sites. For explanation: I decided already a long time ago to read web-sites only in dark mode.

This worked on Android very well, but not on my laptop with Linux. Those sites were mostly in the "normal" mode which is very bright, white and burning in my eyes.

Well, I read that Vivaldi is now capable to "force" a web site to dark mode. I tried it right away and it's great. Very comfortable for the eyes.

Only thing I have to deal with now is with the settings. But...if I have a special question, I know where to ask.

THX in advance for the very helpful members and mods in this forum.