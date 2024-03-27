Go on an Easter egg hunt and hop into Spring with the Vivaldi browser
-
teamvivaldi
Easter is a time of traditional hunts and hidden surprises. Dive in and find out how you can participate in Vivaldi’s Easter Egg Hunt!
Click here to see the full blog post and get all the hints.
Please do not spoil the fun for the rest of the community, but do let us know if you find it! Happy hunting!
-
stardepp Translator
This really is a very nice Easter story.
-
MattEclipsed Ambassador
Happy Easter!
-
Happy Easter!
Kawaii ne?
-
cool quest, thanks !
-
solidsnake Ambassador
Happy Easter
-
Happy Easter