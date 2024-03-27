Page crash
When I click on a link from Google, the page breaks. Reboot helps
I can, it reproduces its on Win, Android
- Navigate https://www.google.com/search?q=конусный+рулевой+стакан&ie=UTF-8
- Open Конический рулевой стакан - Велосипеды Stinger link (as one of examples)
2024-03-27 09 35 05.png
- New tab open and I always see such situation
2024-03-27 09 35 48.png
mib2berlin
@lesharb
Hi, there was a bug with Google search results but fixed in the last update of Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53:
[Crash] Following link from Google results (VB-104297)
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf
ОС Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3296)
The bug is being reproduced
mib2berlin
@lesharb
From whom?T
his report is marked as fixed and I never could reproduce is on my installs, I use Google daily.
Without direct links I cant test this from only the images.
But i could reproduce this one:
@mib2berlin
I record small video
https://mega.nz/folder/8oMABAyD#lLFjG9NemN9RCod1A5VIBg
mib2berlin
@lesharb
Why do you open a new thread?
No, I cant if this is the correct page.
What about my video?
mib2berlin
@lesharb
I belive you have the tab crash but I don't have it.
If another user can reproduce this in a clean profile I can ping the developer "fixed" this bug.
Crash on Google Search results is fixed now in new 6.6 Stable.
Changelog
[Crash] Following link from Google results: follow up fix (VB-104297)
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-four-6-6/
@DoctorG said in Page crash:
Crash on Google Search results is fixed now in new 6.6 Stable.
6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
All working now
@lesharb Good