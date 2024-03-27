How to force vivaldi to 1 window only ?
Every time I drag a tab to the tab bar it detaches to a new window if I pass 50% of the tab bar pixels and I am sick of it.
I did this the last 10 years on firefox it worked flawless every time.
I want a permanent fix to make the browser never open a new window just tabs.
I don't want useless updates that just destroy the performance again. Running 6.2.3105.58
mib2berlin
@zer0sx
Hi, if you drag down a tab Vivaldi create a new window, if you drag horizotal it never does.
There is no setting to disable new windows creation.
The Vivaldi team can add feature as they like, it never had any influence in performance of my 12 Vivaldi installs on different hardware, except Viavldi 6.6 is faster than 5.6.
Something on your system slows down Vivaldi, this happen often after major updates but this need some trouble shooting not ranting.
Cheers, mib
I don't understand how no one cares to make a one window setting in this browser. Mindless updates and basic things not fixed in years.
Even worse no alternative exits since firefox 52, what a bleak future.
