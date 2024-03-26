Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
現状ですと外観設定の「アニメーションを使う」が OSの「視差効果を減らす」 設定で強制的に無効化されますが、これを切り離していただけないでしょうか？
OS全体はキビキビ動いてほしいけど、ブラウザでは演出も楽しみたいというニッチな要望です
ダークテーマのように「自動（OS準拠）」「オン」「オフ」の三択で良いと思うんですけどねぇ・・・
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
