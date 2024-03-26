Append .com
In other browsers, as you type in the domain name in the address bar and hit Control-Enter, it automatically appends .com to the address. It would be nice for Vivaldi to do the same.
@tuando Settings → Address Bar → Domain Expansion
@DoctorG thanks!