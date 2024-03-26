All tabs in all Workspaces Lost
andresrochatapia
Everytime I quit Vivaldi via CMD+Q or its quit when I restart OS all tabs are lost in all of the workspaces.
Also, restoring them from a backed-up session wont restore to their original workspace names but instead will add "(Session)" to the end of the name. This makes it impossible to manage workspaces neatly because the names keep getting repeated and the originals remain empty.
Do you startup with last session? This is a requirement for the workspaces feature. If this doesn’t work, your profile is likely the culprit. Have you tried deleting the current sessions file from your profile directory after quitting Vivaldi? This should renew it and give more insights into what goes wrong.