[SOLVED] Only 3 of 4 Mail Addresses Available..... Weird
-
I have 4 email accounts
All are registered properly (Vivaldi & Google)
When composing a new email, only 3 accounts are available in the From Drop Down Menu
What am I missing? TIA
-
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif Go into the Mail settings for the account in question. Under Identity, see if Take Account Offline is checked.
If it is checked, it will remove the account from the drop-down menu of accounts. Once unchecked, the account appears in the drop-down menu.