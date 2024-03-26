Having issues with a WEB site
-
I'm having issues with a particular WEB site. It displays fine in Edge and Chrome.
Can someone please check it out and report back.
-
@pelaird A certificate of website's sub-domain cdn.pdf-xchange.com was revoked and is invalid.
Same issue on Firefox 124.
Works in Chomium 123.0.6312.59 & Edge 122.0.2365.92 / WIn 11 23H2.
-
Very strange. I visit this site every day to check for updates. It was working fine yesterday. I wonder why it's working in Edge and Chrome?
-
@pelaird For example the stylesheet of website is loaded from https://cdn.pdf-xchange.com/static/common/css/font-icons.min.css and that has a revoked certificate!
-
@pelaird Perhaps they ignore if a certificate was revoked. Weird.
-
Thanks for checking this. I appreciate your help. Hopefully, they get their certificate renewed soon.
-
https://www.immuniweb.com/ssl/cdn.pdf-xchange.com/dVVHlXpF/ shows broken cert.
https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=cdn.pdf-xchange.com&latest shows broken cert
-
I reported the issue to PDF-XChange Support.
-
@Pesala
Thank you for reporting. I wasn't sure where to go to report the problem on their website.
-
@Pesala
They got it fixed! Thanks again for reporting this issue to their support people.
-
@DoctorG or OP clicked on "proceed anyway" but they fixed promptly, which is always appreciated