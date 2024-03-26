I am currently trying out vivaldi and I now noticed that I constantly get the message "Finished indexing - ..." in the lower status-bar. And I constantly get "Flushing" notifications in the email section (MAIL section at the rightside of the screen).

I let this going on for about 6 hours expecting it to stop once done, but it keeps on going. At this point I don't know if I am hammering the the gmail-servers or worse?

It goes through all 5 accounts then stops for about 5 seconds and then repeats...