Email constantly "Finished indexing" and "Flushing"
-
I am currently trying out vivaldi and I now noticed that I constantly get the message "Finished indexing - ..." in the lower status-bar. And I constantly get "Flushing" notifications in the email section (MAIL section at the rightside of the screen).
I let this going on for about 6 hours expecting it to stop once done, but it keeps on going. At this point I don't know if I am hammering the the gmail-servers or worse?
It goes through all 5 accounts then stops for about 5 seconds and then repeats...
- vivaldi portable vanilla install (no other extensions)
- 5 gmail accounts (imap)
- windows 11
-
mib2berlin
@r0nn
Hi, I use 5 mail accounts but only one Gmail.
Did you change two settings in Settings > Mail?
Check for new mail, default is 15 Minutes.
Sync options for each account, Fetch Mails for Offline Viewing and Searching, default is Off.
After start of Vivaldi it takes 30 Seconds to check all 5 mail accounts on my systems.
Some user have ten thousands of mails, this can take a while but not 6 Hours.
Check the activity of AV and security tools in the Windows Task Manager if they run on higher CPU usage if Vivaldi is started.
If yes this can slowdown any process of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you for your feedback.
- Check email is on it's default settings: 15 min.
- task manager: CPU goes from ~3% to ~19% (constantly)
- each account has checked off: 'Download messages...' and 'take account offline...' ('upload sent messages...' is turned on for each account)
- I have no other AV tool then the one that comes default with windows 11
I think I have to turn off email for now.