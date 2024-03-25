Shortcut for the mail window?
-
Is there a shortcut key combination or otherwise a quick way to get to the Vivaldi mail window? I find myself with so many windows open in so many workspaces and frustrating to find the mail window. Any help here?
-
-
mib2berlin
@RickBryan
Hi, you can create a shortcut for Mail in Settings > Keyboard > Windows for Mail.
It open a popup were you can switch to the mail window from a different window or workspace.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you. Are you referring to "settings" in my Mac OS, or "settings" in Vivaldi?
-
@RickBryan Vivaldi Settings: