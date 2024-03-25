About:blank when closing a tab with a script or extension
When closing automatically (via events) or manually (via extensions) a tab, the focus doesnt change to another tab like before, it just stays in an about:blank page.
If the closed tab was the last one, and have enabled the option to persist the browser window after closing the last tab; intead of opening a new tab automatically, the browser stays open with 0 tabs on the tab bar and an about:blank written on the address bar.
@Eichenberger Can you give a specific, reproducible example for this, with dedicated steps how to achieve this from a fresh profile? I get the about:blank tab as well from time to time when closing a tab, but thus far I haven’t been able to find reliable steps.
Disabled all mods, disabled all extensions and still had the problem, changed to a guest profile or a new profile without saving it, and i cant replicate it.
Should be a problem between the window.close() that scripts / extensions use to close tabs, and some configuration on my vivaldi install that i keeps upgrading since many years ago.
For now im not being able to replicate my problem on a fresh profile, but will keep trying while the bug keeps chasing me at irregular intervals.
@Eichenberger Thanks for trying. Should you happen to find something, please share. Initially I thought it was connected to workspace routing, but that was a dead end.
@Eichenberger Extension should use chrome.tabs API.
@DoctorG yeah, the window.close() also communicates with the chrome tabs api. it should be and edge case interaction between vivaldi, the chrome tabs api and the startpage.
@Eichenberger Can you create a extension for a test and report to Vivaldi bug tracker?