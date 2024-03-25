focus.
Hello everyone, I am new to the group and I discover se navigator Vivaldi, who seems a little complicated at the start. So I don't know how it works. For example I don't know how my favorites on my browser in a window ? Also overall not. Often I also use opera as part of navigation safety. If you have any information about this Vivaldi browser and how it works. Thanks to you.
cordially.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG I have a problem with my vivaldi browser when I watched a video on the internet, suddenly the page stops. Did you have the same problem ?
@Djamel34 Perhaps usage of ad/tracker blocker? Or a installed security tool on Windows?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.