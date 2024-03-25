Search suggestion pop-up in search box
-
GloriaRV590
Hi,
My issue is around search suggestion when using a search box on a website—Internet Archive.
Please bear with me.
When I access the website—Internet Archive using Vivaldi and use the site's search box a suggestions box pops up with previous used search terms.
But when I access the site using Safari no suggestion box pops up.
This is what I want to achieve when using Vivaldi.
This implies that there is a 'switch' in Vivaldi's preference dialogue that must be activated(?) deactivated to achieve this.
Grateful for the advice and help of forum members to resolve my issue.
-
@GloriaRV590 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You mean this?
That's called Autofill and has been a pretty standard browser feature for ages, although not everyone likes it I guess.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autofill
It's not really part of the web site, it's saved data from form inputs you've done.
You can turn it off in Settings > Privacy & Security.
You can't turn it off for individual sites, it's all or none.
You can delete individual items by focusing them with the arrow keys and using
Shift+Del
-
GloriaRV590
Thank you so much. Sorted.