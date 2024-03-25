Can no longer update or install Vivaldi on corporate machines
deckard2019
So my company recently took away local admin rights on our machines...
They are essentially trying to prevent the usage of browsers besides Chrome and Edge now, so I may ultimately be out of luck.
However, Vivaldi still runs for me, I am just unable to update or install the latest version, because it needs to run elevated.
That said, is there any way to run the install such that it does not need admin privileges?
deckard2019
Thank you @DoctorG - However, would this allow me to use/import my current profile?
mib2berlin
@deckard2019
Hi, if it is the same Vivaldi version you can simply copy the profile folder "Default" over to the standalone.
The path to the profile is published in Vivaldi Menu > Help > About or open vivaldi://about/ directly.
Cheers, mib