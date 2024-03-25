rounded corners for webpage view
hi! this is really a nitpick but is it possible to have an option to toggle rounded corners on webpages that are not split like there is on the split view? something like in arc. i really like the modern look of it.
(sory for the bad blurring)
currently:
would like the edges of the webpage to look like when it is tiled (meaning that it has the rounded corners and mabe even the border itself):
thanks!
@matanton You can copy what Vivaldi does and adapt it to your liking.
#browser:not(.inner, .narrow-tiling) #webview-container:has(#webpage-stack .tiled.visible) { padding: var(--n2); box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 var(--n6) var(--colorBgDarker); }
I've created this mod, maybe it fits your needs.