hi! this is really a nitpick but is it possible to have an option to toggle rounded corners on webpages that are not split like there is on the split view? something like in arc. i really like the modern look of it.

(sory for the bad blurring)

currently:



would like the edges of the webpage to look like when it is tiled (meaning that it has the rounded corners and mabe even the border itself):



thanks!