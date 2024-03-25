I tried searching for anything related to this, but no luck, possibly because I do not know what the same of this feature would be (if it exists).

Basically, is there any way to make the tab pane work where a single-click on page in the tab panel goes to that page? This is how Vertical Tabs work in Edge and Chrome (been using the "Thready - Vertical Tabs" extension there).

This would essentially mimic folders and files in the Windows Explorer navigation tree, where a single click on a tab stack in the tab pane could give you a list or thumbnails of the tabs in that stack in the main window, but then also a single click on an individual tab in the tab pane could display that page in the main window.