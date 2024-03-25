Browser duplication
Huskarlors
Hi everybody. After updating Vivaldi to version 6.6.3271.53, I discovered two Vivaldi browsers on my computer in the control panel. One of them is an old version, and the other is a new version. I would like to know if this is a bug?
My operating system: Windows 10 PRO. Version 22H2. Build OC: 19045.4170.
@Huskarlors Unlikely to be a bug. There are three ways to install Vivaldi:
- For all users
- For the current user
- As a standalone installation
Just uninstall the old version.
Huskarlors
@Pesala I understand, that is, it depends on what type of installation I chose initially Thanks for the answer