If I download a file and double click in the downloads panel to open it, it generally opens in the windows default app as expected. The issue comes when I try to open a PDF. For some reason PDFs always open in a new tab in Vivaldi.

My work involves a lot of emailing vector art in PDF format back and fourth. Does anyone know an option somewhere to turn off this special behavior for PDFs? I can always navigate to the file and open it, but it feels like its not behaving as intended, and I'm regularly mistakenly opening new PDF tabs on autopilot while trying to load illustrator.