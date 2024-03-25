Master Password in the Password Manager
cariusbraz
Why does Vivaldi not implement a master password to be able to access the password manager? Thus reducing the chance that another user who has access to the browser can see all the passwords saved in the manager by clicking on the eye.
@cariusbraz The password database is unlocked for user after login with OS user account.
Extra password is not planned yet.
Upvote request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24238/master-password-protected-mode-to-protect-your-profile/1
