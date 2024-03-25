Use case: I opened a bunch of pages on my desktop. I need to go out and want to kill time on my phone while on public transport by reading those pages. I would like to open all these pages in one go on mobile. Now I have to do it one by one.

Solution: in the list of synced tabs, enable multiselect (the same UI as for tab selection and also on longpress?). This list:

Follow up from here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/742954