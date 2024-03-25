last edited by

Hello community

i am new to Vivaldi browser.

I found that when i switch between tabs some videos do stop playing in the background and some don't.

This one stops:

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/health/2024/03/21/oprah-weight-loss-drugs-kc-vpx.cnn

This one continues to play in the background:

https://vimeo.com/channels/staffpicks/914803716

I searched the forum and the web for an explanation but i did not find a good one.

Can you please explain why this happens?

Thanks and kind regards,

relaxo