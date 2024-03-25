@mib2berlin

I removed the linked account and added it again, and have also created a new calender. It is currently syncing, even though I still get weird errors:

12:23:31.850 error [Calendar - update, calendar] Nadav's Calender {"accountId":"4","active":true,"color":"#e73359","ctag":"","description":"Nadav's Calender","hidden":false,"iconindex":0,"id":"4","lastChecked":0,"name":"/calendars/[email protected]/Nadav%27s%20Calender/","orderindex":0,"supportedCalendarComponent":{"vevent":true,"vjournal":false,"vtodo":true},"timezone":""} Error: Error updating calendar

Error: Error updating calendar

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:47671

12:33:12.122 error [Calendar - parser] parseSyncCollection: Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040773

at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040700

at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3041276)

at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3045909)

at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3048798)

at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3050417)

at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccounts (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:42075)

at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccountsWithStatus (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:41636)

12:33:12.122 error [Calendar - network] Error parsing http status Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')

at Object.parseHttpStatusCode (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3002583)

at httpStatusSuccess (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3002715)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040857

at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040700

at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3041276)

at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3045909)

at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3048798)

at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3050417)

at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccounts (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:42075)

And on my other laptop:

12:09:05.670 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Network problem for account “Nadav”. {"etag":"","response":"Failed to fetch","status":-1,"ok":false}

12:31:46.250 error [Calendar - update, calendar] Calendar not found undefined Error: Error updating calendar

Error: Error updating calendar

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:47671

Last time the calender synced properly for a day or two and then started having the problems I'd described in my first post.