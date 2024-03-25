Calender not syncing properly
-
Hello,
I have been trying to use the Vivaldi calender, unfortunately aside from the duplicated events which is a known issue, it seems to not sync properly at all. I am using my vivaldi user and sync it on multiple devices, however in most cases none or very few of the events I create on one device appear on the others. They are all synced to the same Vivaldi user and on none of the devices are there any other accounts or synced calenders connected.
Thank you for the help.
-
@Nadav
Hi, I cant reproduce this on several Windows, Linux devices and a Android calendar.
All in sync.
Are all events visible in the web calendar page?
Cheers, mib
-
Yes, the events are visible on all devices.
The following is from the log:
11:17:56.495 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Unexpected problem when retrying server data for account “Nadav”. undefined Failed to fetch
11:23:12.932 error [Calendar - caldav] Calendar. Error synching updates to server. Changes not saved {here was the event json attached}
-
@Nadav
Hm, I don't understand, the events are synced but you get errors, or the event listed in the error log are not synced?
Adding 3 events give me this:
And no error in the log.
-
@mib2berlin
I removed the linked account and added it again, and have also created a new calender. It is currently syncing, even though I still get weird errors:
12:23:31.850 error [Calendar - update, calendar] Nadav's Calender {"accountId":"4","active":true,"color":"#e73359","ctag":"","description":"Nadav's Calender","hidden":false,"iconindex":0,"id":"4","lastChecked":0,"name":"/calendars/[email protected]/Nadav%27s%20Calender/","orderindex":0,"supportedCalendarComponent":{"vevent":true,"vjournal":false,"vtodo":true},"timezone":""} Error: Error updating calendar
Error: Error updating calendar
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:47671
12:33:12.122 error [Calendar - parser] parseSyncCollection: Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'content')
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040773
at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040700
at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3041276)
at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3045909)
at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3048798)
at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3050417)
at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccounts (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:42075)
at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccountsWithStatus (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:41636)
12:33:12.122 error [Calendar - network] Error parsing http status Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'split')
at Object.parseHttpStatusCode (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3002583)
at httpStatusSuccess (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3002715)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040857
at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3040700
at ne (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3041276)
at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3045909)
at async We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3048798)
at async Ue (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3050417)
at async Object.pollAllCalDAVAccounts (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:42075)
And on my other laptop:
12:09:05.670 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Network problem for account “Nadav”. {"etag":"","response":"Failed to fetch","status":-1,"ok":false}
12:31:46.250 error [Calendar - update, calendar] Calendar not found undefined Error: Error updating calendar
Error: Error updating calendar
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:47671
Last time the calender synced properly for a day or two and then started having the problems I'd described in my first post.
-
@Nadav
Your time zone correct?
In your webmail settings.
-
@Nadav
These are console/terminal errors not errors in the Vivaldi calendar log?
-
@mib2berlin
These are under Calender Status->Logs.
@shifte
Now that you mentioned it, I checked and on my webmail I am on UTC, but in reality and on all my devices I am in CET which is UTC+1. The synced events appear on the webmail to be one hour earlier from when I set them on my laptop. I can't find a place to set the time zone on the webmail services though. I am also not sure if that is the problem.
-
By the way, the duplicate bug fix is in progress.
-
I am also not sure if that is the problem.
Me too.
-
@mib2berlin @shifte
Thank you both for your help
I changed it now. I also hope that readding the account and removing and creating a new calender would help.
I will message here again in case the problem recurs.
-
@mib2berlin
So I still have the same problem. The events just won't sync. Only the first event I created synced and from then on nothing else.
-
@Nadav
I am sorry, no idea why this happen for you.
I found some reports in the bug tracker with:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0')
No tester or developer could reproduce this, this was mail/contacts reports, not calendar.
Do you use any security or cleaning tool may steps in here?
Avast Internet Security block email accounts in Vivaldi for example.
Cheers, mib
-
I ran a few tests and figured out what the problem is. When the event gets automatically duplicated, there is the same event on the left and on the right, on the same time slot. I kept deleting the duplicate on the right. This kept the event on the left in the calender on the device the duplicate was created on, but deleted it as a synced event. When I create an event and it duplicates, when I delete the left one, the event is synced properly.