MultiversX extension not working
-
remi.flores
Hello there,
I made a return to Vivaldi the past week, but I encountered a bug with one my main extension.
The MultiversX extension isn't working at all : it opens like a small box of 10x10 pixels (see screen)
The extension is working perfectly fine on edge or FF for example, so I think it's a Vivaldi problem.
Anyone can reproduce that ?
-
mib2berlin
@remi-flores
Hi, I can reproduce this in a clean profile with only this extension.
It work in Chromium too.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
remi.flores
@mib2berlin
Yes indeed, but this problem appears only in Vivaldi. No problem at all with Microsoft Edge or Firefox. So I really don't know what Vivaldi is doing UI-wise that brakes the extension
-
mib2berlin
@remi-flores
Hi, Vivaldi have a completely different UI than other Chromium browser but this should be fixable.
If it work in Chromium it should work in Vivaldi.
Firefox is not relevant here, different render engine.
Cheers, mib
-
remi.flores
@mib2berlin here is the bug report VB-105172