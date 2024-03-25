Can Vivaldi be used on 32-bit Linux distro?
-
Hi, new member here.
I'm using a 32-bit Linux distro and when I go to https://vivaldi.com/download/ , there doesn't seem to be an option for 32-bit Linux distros. Am I out of luck?
P.S. It wants me to select a tag, but I'm using a unique distro - bodhi, not ubuntu or aniy of the other choices.
-
@JeffTracy There is no 32bit version of Vivaldi existent.
-
@JeffTracy, check if your PC is capable to 64 bits (most PC after 2005, despite of installed 32 bit OS and apps in this years because compat. reasons).
In case your PC is really 32 bits, few you can do, except using a browser which supports still 32 bits (maybe Otter?)
-
@DoctorG I've found that most browsers do support 32-bit Linux -- Firefox, Chromium, Seamonkey, Palemoon. That's why I thought it was odd Vivaldi did not. But last night, I found a site where you can downloa Vivaldi .deb files. Unfortunately, I closed my browser before getting the URL, but I'll try looking for the site again. I'm not positive it allows for 32-bit computers, but it was a different page than the normal one for downloading the program. (Hopefully it's not a malware site!)
Edit: oops sorry, I missed the post that definitively said that 32-bit Vivaldi doesn't exist. Well, I guess I'm out of luck as long as I keep using this computer. But I like the community here and like the personal touch as opposed to the corporate touch of Mozilla/Firefox, so I'll hang around for a bit and maybe get tempted to find a spare 64-bit computer I can install Vivaldi on.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@JeffTracy Chromium does not support 32-bit Linux, and haven't for many years. Vivaldi kept building it for several years after Chromium stopped supporting it, until package dependencies shifted so far that it was no longer able to run.
We are aware that some distros create their own Chromium version that is patched to handle the package dependency issue.
However, as mentioned by @Catweazle, unless your hardware is 20+ years old, you should be able to install and run 64-bit versions of all current distros.
-
I own a MSI Wind U110 Netbook from 2016 with a Atom Z530 which needed 32bit Linux, with a very, veryold Vivaldi version on it.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG Atom may be a special case, but the one you mention is originally from 2009, and its CPU does indeed not support 64-bit (one of the three groups released in 2010 or before; but there were 64-bit versions available from 2008).