@DoctorG I've found that most browsers do support 32-bit Linux -- Firefox, Chromium, Seamonkey, Palemoon. That's why I thought it was odd Vivaldi did not. But last night, I found a site where you can downloa Vivaldi .deb files. Unfortunately, I closed my browser before getting the URL, but I'll try looking for the site again. I'm not positive it allows for 32-bit computers, but it was a different page than the normal one for downloading the program. (Hopefully it's not a malware site!)

Edit: oops sorry, I missed the post that definitively said that 32-bit Vivaldi doesn't exist. Well, I guess I'm out of luck as long as I keep using this computer. But I like the community here and like the personal touch as opposed to the corporate touch of Mozilla/Firefox, so I'll hang around for a bit and maybe get tempted to find a spare 64-bit computer I can install Vivaldi on.