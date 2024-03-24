Troubleshooting -Vivaldi won't open!
-
Hi Folks,
I run Vivaldi on Win 11 Home OS. In recent weeks I've had an intermittent problem with Vivaldi not opening, no matter how I try to open it (taskbar / desktop icons, apps list).
It would sometimes open if I rebooted but now not at all (cold & warm reboots, restart).
I've uninstalled and reinstalled an earlier version in case it was a glitch from a recent update. That helped for a week or so but the same problem has reappeared and won't rectify.
I've had to resort to using another browser but I would much rather use Vivaldi, it's the only browser I know that saves pages as a single file (.mht), which is very important for what I do.
Any suggestions? (I've searched forums & Vivaldi site options but have found no reference to this problem, let alone solutions.)
Thanks,
Saver
-
mib2berlin
@SaverX
Hi, the can happen if a singe tab crashed, depends on how many tabs you use you don't even noticed it.
Open the Windows Explorer and copy/paste:
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Default\
This in the address bar of the Explorer.
In this folder is a folder Sessions, move this to a save place.
If Vivaldi start this was the reason but you lost all your tabs.
With the downgrade of Vivaldi you have possibly a broken user profile, maybe time to start from scratch.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you so much, mib, that resolved it.
I've been making good use of Tabs & Stacks so now I have the job of identifying which crashed. Any thoughts on tackling that?
Cheers,
Saver
-
mib2berlin
@SaverX
Many tabs = Many problems.
There is not really a solution for this, you would have to go through all open tabs to check if one had crashed before you close Vivaldi.
I hope other user with many tabs have an idea, I rarely use more than 20-30 tabs.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks again mib, no surprises there. I'm just glad to have Vivaldi back alive & kicking!
Cheers,
Saver