Hi Folks,

I run Vivaldi on Win 11 Home OS. In recent weeks I've had an intermittent problem with Vivaldi not opening, no matter how I try to open it (taskbar / desktop icons, apps list).

It would sometimes open if I rebooted but now not at all (cold & warm reboots, restart).

I've uninstalled and reinstalled an earlier version in case it was a glitch from a recent update. That helped for a week or so but the same problem has reappeared and won't rectify.

I've had to resort to using another browser but I would much rather use Vivaldi, it's the only browser I know that saves pages as a single file (.mht), which is very important for what I do.

Any suggestions? (I've searched forums & Vivaldi site options but have found no reference to this problem, let alone solutions.)

Thanks,

Saver